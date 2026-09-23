Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
A fine revival of Tom Stoppard’s Tony Award-winning 1997 play about poetry and unrequited love is the first major New York revival of his work since his death last year.
For all of Tom Stoppard’s blazing wit and erudition, what ultimately made him one of our greatest playwrights was the true mark of any great artist — the emotional resonance of his work. Those who dismiss his plays as too clever or cerebral are as wrong as they would be, and often are, leveling the same accusation against Stephen Sondheim. Both creative giants fed our hearts and souls as much as our minds, for decades.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
For all of Tom Stoppard’s blazing wit and erudition, what ultimately made him one of our greatest playwrights was the true mark of any great artist — the emotional resonance of his work. Those who dismiss his plays as too clever or cerebral are as wrong as they would be, and often are, leveling the same accusation against Stephen Sondheim. Both creative giants fed our hearts and souls as much as our minds, for decades.
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