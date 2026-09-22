Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The numbers, pumped by a Patrick Clancy interview, offer some reassurance to CBS News after a turbulent off-season.
Published:
Updated:
Amid fears about the leadership of its new editor-in-chief, CBS News’s “60 Minutes” upped its viewership in its second episode of the season on Sunday, featuring a much-sought guest, Patrick Clancy, whose ex-wife’s blockbuster murder trial of their three children ended in a mistrial earlier this month.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Amid fears about the leadership of its new editor-in-chief, CBS News’s “60 Minutes” upped its viewership in its second episode of the season on Sunday, featuring a much-sought guest, Patrick Clancy, whose ex-wife’s blockbuster murder trial of their three children ended in a mistrial earlier this month.
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