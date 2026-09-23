Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
New York Sun entered Gaza with the IDF to see the vast area Israel now fully controls and the challenges that still lie ahead.
Published:
Updated:
The sound of drones fills the air as I stand on top of an Israeli army base overlooking the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The sound of drones fills the air as I stand on top of an Israeli army base overlooking the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.
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