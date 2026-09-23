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By JAMES BROOKE|
The Chinese leader and his wife are getting a lavish welcome while his medical team makes sure he’s up to the rigors of summitry.
All eyes are on every move of Communist China’s President Xi Jinpeng as he and his wife Peng Liyuan endure the grueling pomp and circumstance of summitry with President Trump. That’s because his host, and everyone else with any interest in Sino-American relations, want to know how the Chinese leader is doing — not so much politically as medically and physically.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
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By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
All eyes are on every move of Communist China’s President Xi Jinpeng as he and his wife Peng Liyuan endure the grueling pomp and circumstance of summitry with President Trump. That’s because his host, and everyone else with any interest in Sino-American relations, want to know how the Chinese leader is doing — not so much politically as medically and physically.
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