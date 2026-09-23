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Burnham, encouraged by Trump, vows to rethink the planned cession of the Chagos Islands — and to defend the Falklands.
Published:
Updated:
Great Britain seems to be reappraising its headlong retreat from a global security role — with an assist from President Trump. That’s the upshot of the talk of scrapping the planned cession to Mauritius of the Chagos Islands, home of the Diego Garcia military base. That would have meant the first sunset on the British Empire in three centuries. Now, though, Prime Minister Andy Burnham vows to rethink the Chagos deal — and to defend the Falklands, too.
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Great Britain seems to be reappraising its headlong retreat from a global security role — with an assist from President Trump. That’s the upshot of the talk of scrapping the planned cession to Mauritius of the Chagos Islands, home of the Diego Garcia military base. That would have meant the first sunset on the British Empire in three centuries. Now, though, Prime Minister Andy Burnham vows to rethink the Chagos deal — and to defend the Falklands, too.
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