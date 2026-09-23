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President Masoud Pezeshkian of the Islamic Republic of Iran accused America and Israel of committing “terrorism” against his country and vowed to advance Tehran’s nuclear program in a speech to the United Nations.
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President Masoud Pezeshkian of the Islamic Republic of Iran accused America and Israel of committing “terrorism” against his country and vowed to advance Tehran’s nuclear program in a speech to the United Nations.
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