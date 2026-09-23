Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The thieves leave the honey behind, suggesting the bees themselves — and their pollination value — are the real target.
Published:
Updated:
More than 800,000 bees have been stolen from commercial hives across far north Queensland’s Atherton Tablelands in Australia in what beekeepers are calling one of the largest thefts of its kind in memory.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
More than 800,000 bees have been stolen from commercial hives across far north Queensland’s Atherton Tablelands in Australia in what beekeepers are calling one of the largest thefts of its kind in memory.
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