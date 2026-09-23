Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
As Yogi Berra puts it, it’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.
Published:
Updated:
It was 20 years ago that Vice President Gore’s book “An Inconvenient Truth” was published, and … well, it turns out that the truth was inconvenient — for Mr. Gore and his band of apocalyptics.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
It was 20 years ago that Vice President Gore’s book “An Inconvenient Truth” was published, and … well, it turns out that the truth was inconvenient — for Mr. Gore and his band of apocalyptics.
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