Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Rabbi Jonathan Greenberg told The Sun that Brad Lander had misused the memorial service to ‘weep for terrorists.’
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A Democratic House candidate, Brad Lander, is facing backlash for his decision to attend a Yom Kippur event with an anti-Israeli activist.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
A Democratic House candidate, Brad Lander, is facing backlash for his decision to attend a Yom Kippur event with an anti-Israeli activist.
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