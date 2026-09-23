Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Judge Timothy Kelly sided with then-CNN reporter Jim Acosta in 2019 after his credentials were revoked.
A jurist nominated to the bench by President Trump, Judge Timothy Kelly, seemed inclined to side with three press outlets which were recently banned from the White House grounds by Mr. Trump. Judge Kelly said it appeared reporters’ due process rights were violated.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
A jurist nominated to the bench by President Trump, Judge Timothy Kelly, seemed inclined to side with three press outlets which were recently banned from the White House grounds by Mr. Trump. Judge Kelly said it appeared reporters’ due process rights were violated.
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