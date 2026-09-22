Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
And the Left is out to tax them.
Published:
Updated:
The world’s ten richest persons, for the first time since Bloomberg has been keeping score, are all Americans. This feather in the national cap is shadowed, though, by a political cloud. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index reflects the achievements of job creators, investors, and technological innovators. Yet the left’s rising hostility toward America’s wealthiest is signaled by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has said “I don’t think we should have billionaires.”
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The world’s ten richest persons, for the first time since Bloomberg has been keeping score, are all Americans. This feather in the national cap is shadowed, though, by a political cloud. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index reflects the achievements of job creators, investors, and technological innovators. Yet the left’s rising hostility toward America’s wealthiest is signaled by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has said “I don’t think we should have billionaires.”
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