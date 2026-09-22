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‘The claim that Aristotle sold drugs is less nefarious than it seems,’ his latest biographer, Philip Freeman, writes.
‘Aristotle: The First Teacher’
By Philip Freeman
Yale University Press, 306 pages
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‘Aristotle: The First Teacher’
By Philip Freeman
Yale University Press, 306 pages
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