Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
A mother’s sleep during pregnancy could help shape a child’s early growth trajectory and, potentially, later obesity risk.
Poor sleep in late pregnancy may be linked to how quickly a child gains weight during the first two years of life, researchers from the University of Southern California have found.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Poor sleep in late pregnancy may be linked to how quickly a child gains weight during the first two years of life, researchers from the University of Southern California have found.
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