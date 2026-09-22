When a Hollywood star diverges from the industry’s prevailing degeneracy and pursues something selfless, feathers sure get ruffled. After British actress Millie Bobby Brown, best known for Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and the “Enola Holmes” franchise, announced that she and her husband had welcomed another child via adoption, many online commenters reacted in the most ridiculous fashion. Folks from both political camps put her choice under an unfair microscope, missing the forest for the trees in failing to recognize that adoption is generally a good thing.