Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
On the singer’s first album in seven years, he completes the transition from hip funkster to lovesick troubadour.
Cometh the hour, cometh the moper. That, at least, was my immediate thought as soon as I heard the mournful acoustic guitar strum at the start of Beck Hansen’s latest album — his fifteenth — “Ride Lonesome.” Over a mixture of slide guitar, country-tinged melancholia, and Beck’s inimitably world-weary vocals, he tells a familiar tale on the title track, one that anyone who has been listening to his increasingly mournful albums since 2002’s “Sea Change” will be accustomed to.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Cometh the hour, cometh the moper. That, at least, was my immediate thought as soon as I heard the mournful acoustic guitar strum at the start of Beck Hansen’s latest album — his fifteenth — “Ride Lonesome.” Over a mixture of slide guitar, country-tinged melancholia, and Beck’s inimitably world-weary vocals, he tells a familiar tale on the title track, one that anyone who has been listening to his increasingly mournful albums since 2002’s “Sea Change” will be accustomed to.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime