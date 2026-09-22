Cometh the hour, cometh the moper. That, at least, was my immediate thought as soon as I heard the mournful acoustic guitar strum at the start of Beck Hansen’s latest album — his fifteenth — “Ride Lonesome.” Over a mixture of slide guitar, country-tinged melancholia, and Beck’s inimitably world-weary vocals, he tells a familiar tale on the title track, one that anyone who has been listening to his increasingly mournful albums since 2002’s “Sea Change” will be accustomed to.