Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Gracie Mansion meeting proves missed opportunity for president to push back against the city’s dysfunctional status quo.
Published:
Updated:
The surprisingly cordial Gracie Mansion meeting between President Trump and Mayor Zohran Mamdani may have reassured New Yorkers that political differences between the two will not threaten the federal aid on which the city budget relies. Yet for those who see Gotham’s housing crisis as one that government has caused and is not likely to solve, the meeting between Mr. Trump, the experienced builder, and Mr. Mamdani, the housing policy leftist, was a missed opportunity for the president to use his leverage but to push back against the city’s dysfunctional status quo.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The surprisingly cordial Gracie Mansion meeting between President Trump and Mayor Zohran Mamdani may have reassured New Yorkers that political differences between the two will not threaten the federal aid on which the city budget relies. Yet for those who see Gotham’s housing crisis as one that government has caused and is not likely to solve, the meeting between Mr. Trump, the experienced builder, and Mr. Mamdani, the housing policy leftist, was a missed opportunity for the president to use his leverage but to push back against the city’s dysfunctional status quo.
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