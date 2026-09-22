The surprisingly cordial Gracie Mansion meeting between President Trump and Mayor Zohran Mamdani may have reassured New Yorkers that political differences between the two will not threaten the federal aid on which the city budget relies. Yet for those who see Gotham’s housing crisis as one that government has caused and is not likely to solve, the meeting between Mr. Trump, the experienced builder, and Mr. Mamdani, the housing policy leftist, was a missed opportunity for the president to use his leverage but to push back against the city’s dysfunctional status quo.