Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Researchers have proposed drilling small holes toward a low-density area and sending in miniature, camera-equipped robots to survey the space.
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New geophysical evidence suggests that a network of hidden chambers lies behind the walls of King Tutankhamun’s tomb, and researchers believe the long-lost burial chamber of Queen Nefertiti could be among them.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
New geophysical evidence suggests that a network of hidden chambers lies behind the walls of King Tutankhamun’s tomb, and researchers believe the long-lost burial chamber of Queen Nefertiti could be among them.
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