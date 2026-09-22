Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Mirroring warnings following the AfD’s win in state elections earlier this month, Germany’s Die Linke, or Left Party, has a longstanding record of antisemitic positions.
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Cries of antisemitism are growing in Germany after recent electoral gains by the far-right Alternative for Germany party, but some Jewish leaders are warning that similar offenses by the far-left are being ignored.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Cries of antisemitism are growing in Germany after recent electoral gains by the far-right Alternative for Germany party, but some Jewish leaders are warning that similar offenses by the far-left are being ignored.
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