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The taxi records disclose some clear patterns about when Manhattan traffic is at its worst.
Published:
Updated:
New York’s congestion pricing program appears to have produced only a temporary improvement in traffic speeds in Manhattan, according to a new analysis of hundreds of millions of taxi trips that also identifies when drivers are most likely to get stuck in Midtown traffic.
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New York’s congestion pricing program appears to have produced only a temporary improvement in traffic speeds in Manhattan, according to a new analysis of hundreds of millions of taxi trips that also identifies when drivers are most likely to get stuck in Midtown traffic.
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