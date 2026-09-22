Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
‘The country should not have to accept one standard for the family of a Republican president and another for the family of a Democratic president,’ the senator said.
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Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee will support a Republican lawmaker’s effort to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. after it was reported that a Russian oligarch had paid for two lavish parties following Mr. Trump’s wedding earlier this year.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee will support a Republican lawmaker’s effort to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. after it was reported that a Russian oligarch had paid for two lavish parties following Mr. Trump’s wedding earlier this year.
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