Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Judge Timothy Kelly says the outlets likely had their Fifth Amendment due process rights violated.
Published:
Updated:
A jurist nominated to the bench by President Trump, Judge Timothy Kelly, has blocked Mr. Trump from barring three news outlets — CNN, MS NOW, and Politico — from the White House grounds. Judge Kelly issued his injunction arguing that the White House likely violated the outlets’ Fifth Amendment right to due process.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
A jurist nominated to the bench by President Trump, Judge Timothy Kelly, has blocked Mr. Trump from barring three news outlets — CNN, MS NOW, and Politico — from the White House grounds. Judge Kelly issued his injunction arguing that the White House likely violated the outlets’ Fifth Amendment right to due process.
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