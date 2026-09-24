Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The former U.S. attorney is reportedly set to wed Turkish businessman Turhan Mildon on Saturday.
Published:
Updated:
The lawyer Alina Habba, 42, has long been an ally of President Trump — and now she is reportedly set to wed on Saturday for a third time, Turkish billionaire Turhan Mildon, 29. The president is expected to be in attendance for the ceremony at New York City.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The lawyer Alina Habba, 42, has long been an ally of President Trump — and now she is reportedly set to wed on Saturday for a third time, Turkish billionaire Turhan Mildon, 29. The president is expected to be in attendance for the ceremony at New York City.
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