Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The staffers sent by the mayor to Tuesday’s council hearing on a secret Signal channel couldn’t answer basic questions about the administration’s controversial social media influence campaign.
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Councilmember Frank Morano is a first-term lawmaker who has thrown just about everything he’s got at Mayor Zohran Mamdani this year, up to and including his father, Carmine Morano, and wife, Rachel O’Brien, who are named plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to block the rollout of the city’s incoming pied-à-terre tax.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Councilmember Frank Morano is a first-term lawmaker who has thrown just about everything he’s got at Mayor Zohran Mamdani this year, up to and including his father, Carmine Morano, and wife, Rachel O’Brien, who are named plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to block the rollout of the city’s incoming pied-à-terre tax.
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