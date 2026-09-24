Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Meanwhile, conservative podcasters appear to be losing interest in the president, with mentions of his name dropping 70 percent.
With six weeks until the midterm elections, a growing number of Republican candidates are quietly distancing themselves from President Trump, removing his name and image from campaign materials as his approval ratings sag and Democrats open up a wide polling lead.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
With six weeks until the midterm elections, a growing number of Republican candidates are quietly distancing themselves from President Trump, removing his name and image from campaign materials as his approval ratings sag and Democrats open up a wide polling lead.
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