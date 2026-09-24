Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Don’t let the enemy turn us into haters.
Republican politicians are warning about the Islamization of America, which is spawning homegrown jihadists and recognition of Sharia law. Yet some are going too far, claiming that Muslims “don’t belong in American society” and are “unable to assimilate.”
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Republican politicians are warning about the Islamization of America, which is spawning homegrown jihadists and recognition of Sharia law. Yet some are going too far, claiming that Muslims “don’t belong in American society” and are “unable to assimilate.”
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime