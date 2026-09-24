Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Ambassador Yechiel Leiter says Macron had been motivated by ‘ignorance or malice or wickedness.’
Published:
Updated:
Israel’s ambassador to America criticized President Macron for focusing on settler violence in the West Bank in his speech to the UN after the ambassador’s son was severely wounded in a car ramming attack in the West Bank.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Israel’s ambassador to America criticized President Macron for focusing on settler violence in the West Bank in his speech to the UN after the ambassador’s son was severely wounded in a car ramming attack in the West Bank.
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