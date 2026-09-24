As an English Protestant, I’ve always found it thrilling how many different brands there are in the USA; I’ve met American Baptists, Presbyterians, Methodists, Pentecostalists, Episcopalians, Lutherans, and many more. The importance of these sub-denominations is demonstrated amusingly by the confession scene in “Catch Me If You Can,” when the stylish con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. comes clean to his fiancée. “I’m not a doctor. I never went to medical school. I’m not a lawyer, or a Harvard graduate, or a Lutheran.” She gasps, “You’re not a Lutheran?”