Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
In which our columnist at London predicts that Britons will eventually see pagan celebrations in one of the grand cathedrals.
As an English Protestant, I’ve always found it thrilling how many different brands there are in the USA; I’ve met American Baptists, Presbyterians, Methodists, Pentecostalists, Episcopalians, Lutherans, and many more. The importance of these sub-denominations is demonstrated amusingly by the confession scene in “Catch Me If You Can,” when the stylish con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. comes clean to his fiancée. “I’m not a doctor. I never went to medical school. I’m not a lawyer, or a Harvard graduate, or a Lutheran.” She gasps, “You’re not a Lutheran?”
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
As an English Protestant, I’ve always found it thrilling how many different brands there are in the USA; I’ve met American Baptists, Presbyterians, Methodists, Pentecostalists, Episcopalians, Lutherans, and many more. The importance of these sub-denominations is demonstrated amusingly by the confession scene in “Catch Me If You Can,” when the stylish con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. comes clean to his fiancée. “I’m not a doctor. I never went to medical school. I’m not a lawyer, or a Harvard graduate, or a Lutheran.” She gasps, “You’re not a Lutheran?”
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