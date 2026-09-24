Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
A maverick Democratic candidate for the Senate faces anonymous criticism in the press.
A Democratic candidate for Senate from Alaska, Representative Mary Peltola, could be joining her congressional colleague, Senator John Fetterman, in their party’s doghouse. The Times is out with a critical report about Ms. Peltola’s “political operation,” based on comments from staffers “who requested anonymity out of fear of retaliation and to preserve their professional reputations.” The accounts echo similar criticism from Mr. Fetterman’s aides.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
A Democratic candidate for Senate from Alaska, Representative Mary Peltola, could be joining her congressional colleague, Senator John Fetterman, in their party’s doghouse. The Times is out with a critical report about Ms. Peltola’s “political operation,” based on comments from staffers “who requested anonymity out of fear of retaliation and to preserve their professional reputations.” The accounts echo similar criticism from Mr. Fetterman’s aides.
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