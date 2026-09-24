Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The Federal Communication Commission’s decision to approve Paramount’s plan to sell equity stakes to foreign countries is also raising alarms.
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Updated:
With Paramount Skydance poised to acquire CNN, fears are growing over the fate of the cable network as left-wing activists are warning of a “MAGA” takeover.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
With Paramount Skydance poised to acquire CNN, fears are growing over the fate of the cable network as left-wing activists are warning of a “MAGA” takeover.
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