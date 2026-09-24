Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The CIA has reportedly told several countries that Russia could target them with explosive-laden drones from ships in the Mediterranean.
Published:
Updated:
Danish intelligence officials say there is a growing risk of an attack by Russia on one of its Western neighbors, as the CIA has reportedly warned several countries that Moscow could target them with drones hidden in ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Danish intelligence officials say there is a growing risk of an attack by Russia on one of its Western neighbors, as the CIA has reportedly warned several countries that Moscow could target them with drones hidden in ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
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