Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
For all Kurt Andersen’s inventiveness and intelligence, his fifth novel is as cold as a chatbot’s message of condolence.
Published:
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‘The Breakup’
By Kurt Andersen
Penguin Random House, 576 pages
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
‘The Breakup’
By Kurt Andersen
Penguin Random House, 576 pages
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