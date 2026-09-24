Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The lawmakers-in-waiting traveled from New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Denver to protest the Israeli prime minister.
A Democratic candidate for Congress and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Darializa Avila Chevalier, was arrested on Thursday as she and hundreds of other demonstrators blocked the street to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ms. Avila Chevalier attended the protest alongside other members of the DSA who are poised to win their congressional races in less than six weeks.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
A Democratic candidate for Congress and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Darializa Avila Chevalier, was arrested on Thursday as she and hundreds of other demonstrators blocked the street to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ms. Avila Chevalier attended the protest alongside other members of the DSA who are poised to win their congressional races in less than six weeks.
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