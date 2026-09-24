Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
‘Shame on you for distorting the facts, shame on you for inverting victim and aggressor, shame on you for spitting in the face of truth, Mr. Mamdani,’ Prime Minister Netanyahu said.
Published:
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his United Nations address to strike back after a week of attacks on Israel and said the Jewish state must defeat its enemies — Iran, terrorists, European antisemites, Mayor Zohran Mamdani — to survive.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his United Nations address to strike back after a week of attacks on Israel and said the Jewish state must defeat its enemies — Iran, terrorists, European antisemites, Mayor Zohran Mamdani — to survive.
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