Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Maria Wróbel’s performance as a distraught young woman in Julia Kowalski’s psychological horror film ‘Her Will Be Done’ blazes with intensity.
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The word on the street is that Inde Navarrette is being touted as a Best Actress nominee contender for her role as a friendly crush gone bad in Curry Barker’s low-budget breakout horror movie, “Obsession.” As your humble scribe noted, Ms. Navarrette is headed for stardom, but let me add an additional two cents for another scarifying performance. That would be Maria Wróbel as a distraught teen on the verge of adulthood in Julia Kowalski’s “Her Will Be Done.” Ms. Wróbel’s take on a young woman marked by tragedy and fettered by circumstance is peculiar in its intensity. Her performance should not go unheralded.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The word on the street is that Inde Navarrette is being touted as a Best Actress nominee contender for her role as a friendly crush gone bad in Curry Barker’s low-budget breakout horror movie, “Obsession.” As your humble scribe noted, Ms. Navarrette is headed for stardom, but let me add an additional two cents for another scarifying performance. That would be Maria Wróbel as a distraught teen on the verge of adulthood in Julia Kowalski’s “Her Will Be Done.” Ms. Wróbel’s take on a young woman marked by tragedy and fettered by circumstance is peculiar in its intensity. Her performance should not go unheralded.
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