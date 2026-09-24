Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The premier of the Jewish state addresses the world body for the 16th — and what could be the last— time.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in what could be his last speech from the rostrum at the United Nations General Assembly, today offered a reminder of why he has been a defining statesman of the last half-century. The Jewish premier, a lion in winter, strode into the lion’s den and declared that “accusing Israel of genocide is the greatest lie of the century.” After a walkout of some 70 countries, he urged any remaining “moral cowards” to be gone.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in what could be his last speech from the rostrum at the United Nations General Assembly, today offered a reminder of why he has been a defining statesman of the last half-century. The Jewish premier, a lion in winter, strode into the lion’s den and declared that “accusing Israel of genocide is the greatest lie of the century.” After a walkout of some 70 countries, he urged any remaining “moral cowards” to be gone.
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