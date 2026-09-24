Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in what could be his last speech from the rostrum at the United Nations General Assembly, today offered a reminder of why he has been a defining statesman of the last half-century. The Jewish premier, a lion in winter, strode into the lion’s den and declared that “accusing Israel of genocide is the greatest lie of the century.” After a walkout of some 70 countries, he urged any remaining “moral cowards” to be gone.