Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Lord Spencer discloses that he is ‘just not interested’ in the House of Windsor.
Published:
Updated:
The release of Earl Spencer’s memoir, “Swan Song: Diana, My Sister,” has been marked at every turn by a sense of lèse-majesté toward King Charles III and the royal family he heads. The roots of Lord Spencer’s refusal to kowtow to the Crown could lie five centuries in the past.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The release of Earl Spencer’s memoir, “Swan Song: Diana, My Sister,” has been marked at every turn by a sense of lèse-majesté toward King Charles III and the royal family he heads. The roots of Lord Spencer’s refusal to kowtow to the Crown could lie five centuries in the past.
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