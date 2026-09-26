Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
‘These ICE operations are having a massive chilling effect on the legal, documented, skilled workers that put beef on the table and keep the cattle supply chain moving,’ rancher groups say.
Published:
Updated:
Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps across cattle country in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas are disrupting the nation’s beef supply chain, according to industry groups, who warn the fallout will push consumer prices even higher.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps across cattle country in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas are disrupting the nation’s beef supply chain, according to industry groups, who warn the fallout will push consumer prices even higher.
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