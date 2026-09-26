Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Call it AI or SI for “super intelligence,” as Trump prefers, they agree on the need “to exchange views on risks and benefits related to SI.”
Published:
Updated:
Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping are not done talking this year. They have two more chances, in November and December, to hit the tough issues they hardly covered at their Washington summit, and AI, artificial intelligence, may top the agenda.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping are not done talking this year. They have two more chances, in November and December, to hit the tough issues they hardly covered at their Washington summit, and AI, artificial intelligence, may top the agenda.
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