Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The president wants the midterms to be about him, raising questions about why the White House would limit his visibility with just weeks to go before Election Day.
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Updated:
The White House on Saturday once again barred CNN from flying aboard Air Force One, blocking the network from fulfilling its pool duties as President Trump traveled to Tennessee for a college football game. No outlet was named as a replacement, meaning there was no television pool coverage of the trip at all.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The White House on Saturday once again barred CNN from flying aboard Air Force One, blocking the network from fulfilling its pool duties as President Trump traveled to Tennessee for a college football game. No outlet was named as a replacement, meaning there was no television pool coverage of the trip at all.
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