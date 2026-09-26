Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
David Ayer’s amiable, if hardly groundbreaking, film ‘Heart of the Beast’ might as well be subtitled ‘The Best Dog Years of Our Lives.’
If you like Purina dog food commercials, you will love “Heart of the Beast.” The new Brad Pitt film sends his character and his canine best friend into the wild, where the bond between man and dog is the real star of the show, unbroken even under attack from every cliché from other and better wilderness movies.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
If you like Purina dog food commercials, you will love “Heart of the Beast.” The new Brad Pitt film sends his character and his canine best friend into the wild, where the bond between man and dog is the real star of the show, unbroken even under attack from every cliché from other and better wilderness movies.
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