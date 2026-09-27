Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The filmmakers wouldn’t let the former host of ‘To Catch a Predator’ see the movie unless he signed a non-disclosure agreement.
Published:
Updated:
Chris Hansen, the former “Dateline NBC” correspondent behind “To Catch a Predator,” has retained lawyers to explore whether he has legal recourse against A24 over “Primetime,” a new dramatized film in which Robert Pattinson stars as a fictionalized version of Mr. Hansen.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Chris Hansen, the former “Dateline NBC” correspondent behind “To Catch a Predator,” has retained lawyers to explore whether he has legal recourse against A24 over “Primetime,” a new dramatized film in which Robert Pattinson stars as a fictionalized version of Mr. Hansen.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime