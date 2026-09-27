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By JAMES BROOKE|
A selection on loan from Princeton highlights how writers from a small island surged to the forefront of the world of letters.
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“Irish Literature: History & Myth Since 1798,” a new show at the New York Historical, makes the case that Irish writers have prospered at what Lionel Trilling called the “bloody crossroads where literature and politics meet.” The exhibition at New York’s oldest museum comes via a loan from the Leonard Milberg Collection, a gathering of some 6,000 pieces housed at Princeton University. The selection offers a glimpse of a gigantic legacy.
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By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
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By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
“Irish Literature: History & Myth Since 1798,” a new show at the New York Historical, makes the case that Irish writers have prospered at what Lionel Trilling called the “bloody crossroads where literature and politics meet.” The exhibition at New York’s oldest museum comes via a loan from the Leonard Milberg Collection, a gathering of some 6,000 pieces housed at Princeton University. The selection offers a glimpse of a gigantic legacy.
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