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All eyes were on the traditional pregame handshake as charges of anti-Semitism and genocide fly.
Published:
Updated:
In a three to zero Ireland victory that was barely broadcast in Ireland, Sunday’s international soccer Nation’s League match with Israel featured players wearing black armbands in protest of Israel’s actions in Gaza that the team’s manager called a “genocide” in response to a vast Hamas terror attack that killed more than 1,000 people in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin denied there is any anti-Semitism involved.
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In a three to zero Ireland victory that was barely broadcast in Ireland, Sunday’s international soccer Nation’s League match with Israel featured players wearing black armbands in protest of Israel’s actions in Gaza that the team’s manager called a “genocide” in response to a vast Hamas terror attack that killed more than 1,000 people in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin denied there is any anti-Semitism involved.
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