Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Joshua Owen’s play ‘Human Things,’ set on a remote island in the South Pacific, confronts our beleagured environment.
The risks posed by climate change have gotten less attention in recent weeks, with all the alarm bells being sounded about artificial intelligence’s potential to finish us off. But our beleaguered environment has reclaimed center stage, literally, at the West End Theatre off-Broadway, where Joshua Owen’s first play, “Human Things,” is now running.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The risks posed by climate change have gotten less attention in recent weeks, with all the alarm bells being sounded about artificial intelligence’s potential to finish us off. But our beleaguered environment has reclaimed center stage, literally, at the West End Theatre off-Broadway, where Joshua Owen’s first play, “Human Things,” is now running.
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