Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Tough immigration enforcement, a lack of trade follow-through, tariff backlash and the Iran war’s impact on diesel and fertilizer prices are among issues Republicans cite for questioning Trump.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump seems to regret backing Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar — a south Florida lawmaker in a deep-red district — after she cut an ad for her re-election campaign saying that some of the president’s immigration policies had “gone too far.” Ms. Salazar’s comments came after polls show a significant swing toward Democrats among Hispanics ahead of the midterms.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Trump seems to regret backing Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar — a south Florida lawmaker in a deep-red district — after she cut an ad for her re-election campaign saying that some of the president’s immigration policies had “gone too far.” Ms. Salazar’s comments came after polls show a significant swing toward Democrats among Hispanics ahead of the midterms.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime