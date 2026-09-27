Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
‘It’s a data-driven decision. If we have a path to victory, then we double down on it. If we don’t, we move where we have the opportunity,’ Mr. Tillis said during an appearance on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ on Sunday.
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Senator Thom Tillis, the retiring Republican senator from North Carolina, says his party may end up having to abandon this year’s Senate race in his home state. He says the Republican nominee, former RNC chairman Michael Whatley, may not have what it takes to beat the popular Democratic former governor, Roy Cooper, less than six weeks from now.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Senator Thom Tillis, the retiring Republican senator from North Carolina, says his party may end up having to abandon this year’s Senate race in his home state. He says the Republican nominee, former RNC chairman Michael Whatley, may not have what it takes to beat the popular Democratic former governor, Roy Cooper, less than six weeks from now.
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