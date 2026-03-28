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The New York Sun
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Men Behaving Badly: Brazil Bill Puts Misogyny on a Par With Racism, Punishable With Fines and Jail Terms

The legislation, already passed in one of two chambers, leaves the definition of misogyny open to a judge’s interpretation and could involve nothing more than a slight during a discussion.

Brazil is on the verge of a new law that would add misogyny to the Racism Act, making it a hate crime eligible to fines and jail time between two-five years.
Brazil is on the verge of a new law that would add misogyny to the Racism Act, making it a hate crime eligible to fines and jail time between two-five years. Via X
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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