Merry Christmas to the Voters — and Excellent Prospects for 2025

With four weeks to go before the re-inauguration of President Trump, the divisiveness and the orgy of unconstitutional activities that so severely divided the country and alarmed or at least astounded the world is practically over.

The powers that be in the Democratic Party decided in 2020 to try in the same election to remove the Republican president who was a clear and present danger to the unvexed continuation in office of the bipartisan coalition of far left Democrats, moderate Democrats, and Never-Trump Republicans, while adopting an agenda of woke and substantially anti-American measures well outside the political wishes of the majority of Americans.

It seemed to work at first. The apparently innocuous Joe Biden was parachuted in ahead of the outright socialist, Senator Sanders, but as a consolation prize the left-wing Sanders program was adopted. Inflationary spending flowed in torrents though there is little infrastructure to show for it and the average cost for a new electric vehicle refueling station was an astronomical number of scores of millions of dollars.

The federal government deliberately allowed tens of thousands of violent criminals, human traffickers, and drug dealers to enter the country among ten million illegal migrants, while tolerating 600 so-called sanctuaries throughout the country pledged to defy federal immigration laws. At the same time, they did nothing to discourage Democratic metropolitan governments from underfunding law enforcement and encouraging permissive prosecution.

The country and the world were shocked by the debacle in Afghanistan, though it was at least just an abandonment of allies and not a defeat of American arms. Yet the world saw as clearly as Americans did the physical and cognitive deterioration of President Biden, and almost all adult Americans were adequately numerate to note that where per capita disposable income increased in Trump’s first term by 8.5 percent, it decreased under Mr. Biden by 3.5 percent, as the national debt accumulated in 232 years to the end of the first Trump term increased in the Biden term alone by 60 percent.

It was a completely unfeasible performance compounded by the egregious criminalization of policy differences and political rivalry, and increasing evidence of the venality of the first family. As President Biden’s acuity faded, the Biden camp represented their man as the only one who could defeat Donald Trump while the Never Trumpers ostensibly still within Trump’s Republican Party, professed to believe that anyone except Trump could defeat Mr. Biden.

The Biden record was so comprehensively poor that its only possible justification for its reelection was Trump hate, and specifically the fatuous claim that if Trump won the election it would be the last free election in the United States. The desperate attempt to imprison, bankrupt, and harass the leader of the opposition and the depths of defamatory hysteria to which Trump’s enemies sank created the most embittered national electoral atmosphere in the United States since before the Civil War.

Suddenly, finally, it collapsed with Mr. Biden’s incoherent performance in his debate with Trump. The party elders pulled the rug out from under him and instead of releasing his delegates for an independent choice of a replacement candidate to himself, Mr. Biden imposed his vice president, Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Ms. Harris failed to recognize that there was any need to put any distance between herself and the administration in which she was vice president. The national political press, so hugely discredited by its rabid partisanship, went down with the illusion they had sold: Ms. Harris was the woman of destiny. The polls attached to the left-wing universities and press outlets proclaimed her sudden rise.

Commentators declared that she had trounced Trump in their debate. In fact, she could not explain what had gone on at the border (for which she was responsible), and she had no answer when Trump asked why she had not done any of what she now promised in the previous three-and-a-half years.

A clear, clean election, Trump’s promise to stop the green terror, the political correctness, the wokeness, affirmative action, white guilt, biological men in women’s sports, the upending of the country on behalf of transgender individuals: He promised an end to all of it, the people heaved a sigh of relief, and the crisis ends. The self-hating woke agenda has been rejected. The partisan perversion of the justice system has failed and has been condemned. There are no more Democratic accusations that Trump is a Hitler or a Russian intelligence asset.

There is a general recognition that radical reform is needed and that is what Trump promises, good-humoredly. The spirit of the moment is perhaps captured by Trump’s response to the new fiasco of the administration’s inability to explain the profusion of drones over the northeastern states: Trump published a touched-up picture of his Republican adversary, the former New Jersey governor, Chris Christie, munching on a hamburger while drones approached from behind him delivering more Big Macs.

The logjam is broken; better policies impend, the end of lawfare, the end of an ethical cloud over the White House, and a fair election heals most wounds. A new president is enjoying a political honeymoon again and American politics has recovered its sense of humor. The voters have given the country a Merry Christmas and excellent prospects for 2025.

