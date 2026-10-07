New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
At about 100 grams, the new Meta product promises a cinema, workspace, and games in a pair of almost-glasses.
Two kinds of device are racing toward each other: smart glasses and VR headsets.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Two kinds of device are racing toward each other: smart glasses and VR headsets.
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