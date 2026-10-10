New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Muse is coming to AI glasses, and Meta has the hardware, software, and reach to make that matter.
AI-centric devices are not a novel concept — Rabbit, Plaud, Humane, and Friend have all tried to make products in the space — but none has quite made the phone redundant. For these devices to work, they need to be capable and intuitive, and persuade you to use them instead of reaching for your phone.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
AI-centric devices are not a novel concept — Rabbit, Plaud, Humane, and Friend have all tried to make products in the space — but none has quite made the phone redundant. For these devices to work, they need to be capable and intuitive, and persuade you to use them instead of reaching for your phone.
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